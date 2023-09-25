MCC invites Expression of Interest for IEC activities

September 25, 2023

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from Self-Help Group (SHG) members who have registered under DAY-NULM (DeendayalUpadhyayaYojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission) scheme for taking up full time IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities.

Details of selection process (TRO) is available in the website https://mysurucitycorporation.co.in. Interested registered members of DAY-NULM scheme can apply via e-mail: mcchealthoffice[email protected] before Sept. 30, according to a press release.