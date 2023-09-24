Dasara 2023 to avoid extravagance: Minister

September 24, 2023

It will neither be ‘grand’ nor ‘simple’ but a ‘traditional’ celebration

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to mounting pressure from stakeholders in the tourism sector, District Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has announced that Mysuru Dasara will no longer be categorised as either ‘simple’ or ‘grand.’ Instead, it will be ‘traditional’ Dasara adhering to the historic essence of the festival.

During a press briefing following the meeting of Dasara Executive Committee, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa clarified that certain Dasara events would be scaled down as a cost-cutting measure, primarily due to the severe drought situation affecting Karnataka. The Government’s response to the ongoing water scarcity crisis includes the declaration of 195 taluks as drought-hit areas.

Previously, tourism stakeholders, including the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, expressed their dissatisfaction with Dr. Mahadevappa’s earlier statement in which he referred to the celebration as a ‘simple’ Dasara.

These stakeholders had initially welcomed the plan by the Dasara High Power Committee to host a grand festival. However, they argued that labels such as ‘Simple Dasara’ could lead to confusion among tourists visiting Mysuru, potentially deterring them and negatively impacting the local economy.

District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa explained, “Certain Dasara events will be discontinued to reduce costs and in addition to the 195 taluks, we are declaring an additional 30 taluks out of the total 237 in Karnataka as drought-hit. Given these circumstances, the Government has deemed it necessary to celebrate Dasara in a traditional manner.” He emphasised that the celebrations would avoid extravagance and highlighted the need to secure more sponsors for the programs and lighting arrangements. Furthermore, he directed officials to ensure that all Dasara events resonate with the rich tradition, heritage, culture and customs of the region, conveying meaningful messages to the public.

The Dasara poets’ meet will revolve around topics such as the protection of the Constitution, democracy and the unification of Karnataka. The Dasara Film Festival will also feature films with social messages, aiming to inspire and motivate young directors. Short film competitions will be organised to nurture emerging talent, according to Dr. Mahadevappa.

Regarding Yuva Dasara, the Minister explained that it would feature only local artists to curb expenditure. While Yuva Dasara typically draws a large crowd, the cost of engaging premium performing artists is a significant concern for organisers every year.

Ensuring hygiene at all Dasara event venues is a top priority, alongside offering quality food items, particularly traditional Indian cuisine, at the Dasara Ahara Mela (food festival). This year’s Dasara celebrations are committed to being plastic-free, aligning with environmental conservation efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra expressed his enthusiasm for the historic Mysuru Dasara, expecting people from across the country and around the world to witness the spectacle. He underscored the importance of providing adequate parking facilities during the festival and ensuring that all Dasara-related stalls open on the inaugural day at the Dasara Exhibition.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, SP Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and others were present.