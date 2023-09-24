Science Expo at Kodagu Model School concludes

September 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “One can get success in any profession if they have the skill to solve problems and creativity,” opined author, global career counsellor, corporate trainer and career mentor Prof. Shankar Bellur.

He was speaking at the career guidance programme on ‘What after 10th and 12th – How to make a right choice for a successful career,’ organised as part of the two-day Science Exhibition at Kodagu Model School of Sri Kavery Kodava Association (Mysuru East) at Vidyashankarnagar here yesterday afternoon.

“Parents should inspire the students on the profession their children select for their future. Our education should not be limited only to anxiety but also to gain knowledge and skills. There is a need for those with knowledge of solving problems and hence one should be capable of knowing the problem, solving it and take leadership role,” Prof. Shankar Bellur suggested.

Pointing out that a report released in 2018 by World Economic Forum stated that 52 percent of jobs would be taken over by robots in two to three years, Prof. Shankar said that only 48 percent of jobs will be there for human beings and hence it is important to know the problems being faced in the job sector and prepare ourselves.

“Arts subject has been given importance in Delhi University; hence every subject has its own importance. It is wrong to term someone as ‘dull’ if he or she has not scored well in Maths and Science subjects. There are multifaceted dimensions for wisdom and we should look where our wisdom lies. At present, importance is given to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in jobs and now arts subject is included,” he said.

Foldscope Live Workshop

Kollegala Sharma, retired Chief Scientist from CFTRI, conducted a live workshop on ‘Foldscope – Learn to assemble and form an innovative paper microscope’ at the school on the 2nd day of Science Exhibition this morning. He said that learning science was not limited within the four walls of a school and added that one can learn science in house and outside as well.

Stating that according to a report, there was severe shortage of rainfall in South India since a few decades, Sharma said that global warming was the main cause for it and warned of huge problems in future if mankind does not understand the effects of global warming. “In Bengaluru, underground water is pumped out more than what the earth has absorbed. It will lead to shortage of underground water and people will face shortage of water for drinking and other purposes. Hence water should be used very judiciously,” he opined.

Picture shows retired Chief Scientist from CFTRI Kollegala Sharma conducting Foldscope Live Workshop at the School this morning.

Pointing out that there are microscopes in every college, which is kept in the laboratory, the retired Chief Scientist said that students are not allowed to touch it because the microscope is adjusted to view the micro- organisms and slight touch can change the adjustments.

Microscope cannot be carried everywhere, hence Foldscope is manufactured to have a look at the microbes on the spot and then take samples to the lab for testing, Kollegala Sharma said.

Sri Kavery Kodava Association (Mysuru East) Secretary K.M. Belliappa, Vice-President P.K. Ramesh Bopaiah, School Education Council Member Dr. K.S. Muthamma, students (8th to 10th standard) and parents took part in the workshop.