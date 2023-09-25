In Briefs

PratibhaPuraskar: Calling Vokkaliga students

September 25, 2023

RajyaVokkaligaraSangha has invited applications from the meritorious community students for ‘PratibhaPuraskar’ (2022-23).

Government school and college students who have scored more than 95% marks and private school/ college students who have scored more than 98% marks in SSLC or PUC examinations may apply.

Eligible students can send their applications along with their bio-data, name of the school/college, attested copies of marks card, caste certificate and Sangha ID card and Bank  details to:

PratibhaPuraskarVibhaga, NadaprabhuKempegowdaBhavan, RajyaVokkaligaraSangha, K.R. Road, V.V. Puram, Bengaluru – 04 before Oct. 7.

Applications can be had from the Sangha office or can be downloaded from the Sangha website: rvsangha.org

List of selected students will be published in the website, according to a press release from Sangha Gen. Secretary H.C. Jayamuttu.

