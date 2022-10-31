Drawing contest, mass-feeding mark Puneeth Rajkumar’s death anniversary

October 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the first death anniversary of late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar fondly known as ‘Appu,’ various organisations had organised various programmes across city yesterday.

Appu Abhimanigala Balaga in association with the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) had organised a drawing contest for school and college students at P. Kalingarao Auditorium at Dasara Exhibition premises.

KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivasa Gowda who inaugurated the event called upon people to involve themselves in social activities and help people in need and recalled the contributions made by the late actor during his short life span.

Students enthusiastically drew pictures of nature, river, forest, hill, mountains along with Appu’s portrait in between their drawings.

Winners

8 to 12 years: Drithi (first), Harshitha (second) and Dvithi Chanasya (third).

12 to 18 years: Kumar Nayak (first). Vishnu Prasad (second) and Abhigna (third).

18 years and above: S. Madhusudhan (first), Mahesh Basavegowda (second) and Bangara (third).

BJP Mahila Morcha President Hema Nandish, JD (S) leader J. Manjugowda and others were present.

MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda seen serving food at the mass-feeding programme organised near Bogadi Ring Road Junction in city yesterday as Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK) and others look on.

Mass-feeding

Puneeth Rajkumar Abhimanigala Balaga had organised a mass-feeding programme at Kempegowda Circle on Bogadi Ring Road Junction in city. MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda inaugurated the event by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Over 3,000 people were served non-vegetarian food on the occasion. Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar, Gram Panchayat member K. Chandrashekar and others were present.

Former Corporator and City Co-operative Bank Director N. Dhruvaraj serving food at Gayathripuram Circle in city yesterday.

Similarly, Appu fans led by former Corporator and City Co-operative Bank Director N. Dhruvaraj had organised a mass-feeding at Gayathripuram Circle in city yesterday.