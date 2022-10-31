MLC Vishwanath demands probe into cash gift to scribes

October 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Referring to reports that the Chief Minister’s Office had sent cash ranging from Rs.2.5 lakh to 5 lakh to selected scribes in the name of Deepavali gift, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has sought a probe into the entire episode.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Vishwanath said that he has been associated with the press for over 40 years, during which he had seen distribution of sweet box and exchange of greeting for Deepavali. But now this gift giving has taken a new turn with the CM’s Office accused of sending huge amount of cash to journalists.

Maintaining that the cash gift is an insult to the media, the MLC said that the alleged move by the CM’s Office cannot be accepted for any reason. Pointing out that the media is an important part of our democratic system, he decried the efforts to corrupt the media by presenting cash as gifts under the guise of festival. Noting that Karnataka media has got a good nationwide reputation for its impartial reporting and publishing, the MLC reiterated that the Government should order a probe and the guilty be punished for their disgraceful act.

Urging Chief Minister Bommai to react regarding the allegation, Vishwanath demanded a thorough probe into cash gift allegations and also to throw out Media Co-ordinators in the CM’s Office, who were out to discredit the CM through their unlawful actions.