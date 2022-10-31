Kannada Rajyotsava tomorrow

October 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, the District Administration has organised Flag Hoisting programme near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple premises tomorrow. District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will hoist the flag at 9 am. Prior to this, Puja will be performed at Sri Bhuvaneshwari temple at 8.30 am, in the Palace premises. K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside.

Mayor Shivakumar will be the chief guest. MPs Pratap Simha, V. Srinivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish, Dy. Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Legislators and Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations will also participate.

Various cultural programmes under the title “Elladaru Iru Entadaru Iru Endendigu Nee Kannadavagiru” will be performed by college students, Government employees and members of various organisations at 5.50 pm in Kalamandira on Hunsur Road. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will preside, according to a press release by the District Administration.