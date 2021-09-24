Dressed as lawyers, two people gun down gangster in Delhi Court
Dressed as lawyers, two people gun down gangster in Delhi Court

September 24, 2021

New Delhi: A firing incident was reported in Rohini Court here today in which Delhi’s most wanted gangster Jitendra alias Gogi was shot dead.

The incident happened in Rohini Court Number 2 when Jitendra was presented before the Judge. The attackers, dressed as lawyers, opened fire on Jitendra, killing him on the spot. 

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell killed the two attackers as a shootout ensued. The attackers are believed to be from a rival gang. The shootout left a total of four people dead.

Jitendra was arrested from Gurugram two years ago by the Delhi Police.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To "Dressed as lawyers, two people gun down gangster in Delhi Court"

  1. boregowda says:
    September 24, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Scene from bollywood movie???

    Reply
  2. Shankar says:
    September 24, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Justice in the court room: Is this the new way?

    Reply

