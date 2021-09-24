Protest against rising prices: Congress leaders arrive at Vidhana Soudha in tongas

September 24, 2021

Bengaluru: Stepping up their protest against the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddharamaiah and the party’s State President D.K. Shivakumar, arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in a tonga today.

Siddharamaiah accused the BJP-led Union Government of “failing” to tackle the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. “We will continue our protest against the State and Centre on the issue, both inside and outside the Assembly,” he said.

The protest is part of the Congress’ ongoing campaign to pressure the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka Government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, and other essential commodities that have added to the burden of the State’s population who are severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“People are frustrated with the steep increase in petrol and other essential commodity prices, and waiting for this Government to end the term. People fear about cases being slapped on them if they voice their frustration against the Government. People will teach BJP a good lesson in the upcoming elections and will send their leaders back home,” the former Chief Minister said.

D.K. Shivakumar said that the increase of prices of energy and other essential commodities was the doing of the BJP which was “pickpocketing” the State’s population.