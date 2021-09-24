Union Minister Giriraj Singh visits ‘Naman’ Institute in Srirangapatna

September 24, 2021

Srirangapatna: Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Thursday visited ‘Naman’ institute set up under the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, in the premises of Nectar Fresh Factory at Brahmapura near Naguvanahalli Gate on Mysuru-Bengaluru road here.

Speaking on the occasion, Giriraj Singh said that ‘Naman’ with its launch in December shall be taking forward Nectar Fresh’s vision to the next level by doing wonderful service in generation of rural and tribal empowerment.

Pointing out that other organisations should come forward for rural employment generation by taking cue from Nectar Fresh, he stressed on the need for finding vast markets for local products.

Stating that almost all products that tribals and other people from rural areas can make are manufactured at ‘Naman,’ the Union Minister highlighted the importance of empowering local population as this will help to check migration to urban areas.

Emphasising on the need for promoting and finding better markets for all local produce, he underlined the salient features of Atmanirbhar Initiative.

Lauding ‘Nectar Fresh’ and now its sister concern ‘Naman’ for making the initiative a huge success in the region, Giriraj Singh wished the institute success in the future.

‘Nectar Fresh’ Proprietor Chaya Nanjappa, in her address, said that ‘Naman’ has the capacity to support about 3,000 tribals and rural artisans , especially women.

Contending that ‘Naman’ will be a boon for farmers and other growers, she said that a variety of food products and other products such as handicrafts, will be manufactured in the unit and marketed globally.

Asserting that quality will be maintained, Chaya Nanjappa said that local self-help groups will be engaged in ‘Naman’s’ activities, which in turn will help them in their growth.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, Nectar Fresh Proprietor Rajappa, Laghu Udyog Mysuru Region President Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy, Vice-President B.S. Prashanth, core team members Dr. Aiyappa, Deepak, Neela Ramaswamy and others were present on the occasion.