Drive against drunken driving, helmetless riding

2,258 cases booked, Rs. 2,11,600 fine collected

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police, as part of Road Safety Week, which is being observed from Feb. 4 to 10 in city, conducted various drives against traffic rules offenders under ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’ theme on Feb. 4 and 5 and have booked a total of 2,258 cases besides collecting a total of Rs. 2,11,600 fine from them.

On Feb. 4, the Traffic Police, who conducted drives against helmetless riding against both riders and pillion riders and against drivers for driving vehicles without wearing seat belts, have booked a total of 2,116 cases against the offenders and have collected a total of Rs. 2,11,600 from them.

On Feb. 5, the Traffic Police, who conducted a drive against drunken driving, have booked a total of 142 cases against those who were found driving and riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The offenders were counselled on Wednesday by the Police and were briefed about the ill effects of drunken driving besides asking the offenders not to drive or ride vehicles when drunk.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, said that such special drives would continue and has urged the motorists to follow traffic rules, according to press releases from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

