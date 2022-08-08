Drive to collect e-waste begins
News

Drive to collect e-waste begins

August 8, 2022

Swachha Ambari campaign vehicle with messages of e-waste hazards launched

Mysore/Mysuru: Three years after launching and later junking an e-waste collection drive, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) re-launched a week-long drive this morning.

The drive has been repackaged and collection centres have been opened at all the nine MCC Zonal Offices. This apart, e-waste collection vehicles will go to each ward periodically to collect the e-waste.

The first drive was launched in September 2019 where residents could hand over e-waste to civic workers at their doorsteps. Tonnes of e-waste were collected from houses and commercial and business establishments but the MCC junked the project as it found ‘no real value’ in disposing of the electronic waste to companies who came forward to take them.

Today again the drive was relaunched. According to the MCC, sheds have been set up at all nine Zonal Offices for residents to dump the e-waste. The waste includes pen drives, batteries, computers, keyboards, mobile phones, obsolete electronic equipment, television sets, tube lights, chargers and printers.

E-waste cannot be given to any other individuals or scrap dealers as it has to be handled only by authorised persons. MCC is taking the help of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to dispose of the e-waste. They come under the category of hazardous waste and should be                                                         managed separately.

As part of the special drive, an e-waste campaign vehicle has been refurbished as Swachha Ambari where pictorial and video messages on the e-waste hazards are aired.

The campaign vehicle will be stationed at crowded places both in the Central Business District and also at Ward levels. The other vehicles will move to individual houses in residential pockets for a week, collecting e-waste.

READ ALSO  No demolition of places of worship for now, says DC

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj appealed to the people not to hand over the e-waste to scrap dealers and others who come to houses to collect them. These people take the e-waste to secluded places on the city outskirts to burn them for extracting valuable metals including silver and copper. This causes pollution and aggravates the situation, he added.

When asked about the  quantity of e-waste being generated in the city, he said, the MCC had collected about four tonnes of e-waste last time and this time, they are aiming to collect five tonnes. The amount of e-waste would be ascertained after the collection, he added.

Today’s e-waste collection drive was launched by in-charge Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig. Prior to the launch, a meeting was held in the MCC Office where a couple of companies demonstrated through PPT presentations on how they make recycled products out of the e-waste.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching