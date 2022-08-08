Nearly two lakh cusecs water released from KRS Dam
Nearly two lakh cusecs water released from KRS Dam

August 8, 2022

Ranganathittu partially submerged; Historic Wellesley Bridge on the verge of getting submerged

Srirangapatna: Following heavy rains in Kodagu and other Cauvery River basin catchment areas since over a week, there is an increased inflow of water to KRS Dam and for the safety of the Dam, 1,00,719 cusecs of water was let out from the KRS Dam yesterday. Meanwhile, 98,119 cusecs of water was let out from the Dam this morning.

This morning, the level of water at KRS Dam stood at 123.10 ft. as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The inflow to KRS Dam has been recorded at 88,834 cusecs at 6 am today.

Due to heavy discharge of water from the reservoir into Cauvery River, water is flowing in full force and as a precautionary step, entry of tourists and visitors to various tourist places in the taluk such as Balamuri, Edamuri, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Paschimavahini, Sangam, Ghosai Ghat, Wellesley Bridge and Nimishamba Temple has been restricted and Police have erected barricades to prevent the entry of tourists and visitors.

Ranganathittu partially submerged

Most of the islands in Ranganathittu have been partially submerged and for the safety of tourists and visitors, boating service has been stopped since a couple of days. As the level of water increased yesterday following discharge of over 1 lakh cusecs water from KRS, ticket counters and offices have been flooded.

Meanwhile, the historic Wellesley Bridge is on the verge of getting submerged. As of now, water is flowing just below the bridge and if more water is released from the Dam, the river water will overflow on the bridge.

As people in large numbers were seen clicking selfies with the river in the background, traffic on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway was disrupted and Police had to disperse the crowd for their (public) safety.

Searching