Drunken brawl: CCB Inspector Mohan Kumar suspended

August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has ordered suspension of City Crime Branch (CCB) Inspector Mohan Kumar after he allegedly indulged in a drunken brawl at a pub in city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the City Police Commissioner said that as the Inspector had brought disrespect to the Police Department he has been suspended pending Departmental enquiry.

It is learnt that, following weekend, Inspector Mohan, along with his family members and friends had gone to a pub at J.C. Nagar on Chamundi Hill Road, where he consumed liquor and picked up a fight with others in the pub over a petty issue.

When the staff intervened, Mohan Kumar is said to have threatened them saying, “I am a CCB Police Officer, you cannot do anything to me. What case will you put on me.”

The drunken brawl has been captured on mobile phones by a few persons and the video has gone viral on social media.

Other sources said that Inspector Mohan Kumar told the pub staff to play Puneeth Rajkumar film songs as he (Mohan Kumar) was a fan of the late actor which led to a wordy duel resulting in Mohan Kumar getting physical and threatening the staff that he was a Police Officer.

