‘Celebrate Ganesha Festival & Eid Milad with harmony’

August 19, 2025

SP Vishnuvardhana appeals community leaders

Mysore/Mysuru: Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana has appealed Hindu and Muslim community leaders to celebrate Ganesha festival and Eid Milad with harmony and not to give way for any untoward incidents.

Addressing a peace meeting of community leaders of Mysuru district at his office here yesterday, the SP said that the Ganesha festival is scheduled to be held on Aug. 27 and Eid Milad on Sept. 5 and all the communities should follow the rules laid out by the Government.

Stating that it is mandatory to get prior permission from the jurisdictional Police Stations and other concerned Departments for the installation of idols at public spaces, the SP cautioned against forced fund collection from public for the celebration.

“The organisers of Ganesha Pandals should not use DJ music during the festival and while taking out idol immersion procession. Also CCTV cameras should be installed at idol installation spots. The public should not post any messages or social media posts that hurt religious sentiments of other communities. Flexes and banners should be erected only after getting due permission of the concerned authorities and they should be removed once the festival is over. The members of the public should follow the guidelines and rules and regulations issued by the Police during the two festivals and maintain peace and harmony throughout,” the SP said.

Additional SPs C. Malik and L. Nagesh and other Police personnel were present.