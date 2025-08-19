Royaloak Furniture opens new store at Mall of Mysore
News

Royaloak Furniture opens new store at Mall of Mysore

August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Royaloak Furniture expanded its store network with the inauguration of its new store on the 1st floor of Mall of Mysore, making it the third store in city and 62nd in Karnataka.

The grand launch was held in the presence of Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd.; Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director; Kiran Chhabria, Franchise Head of Royaloak; Thammaiah Kotera, Head of Visual Merchandising; Mahesh Pandit, Franchise Operation Head of Royaloak and Ravi Rao, Franchise Manager of Royaloak.

Royaloak, in collaboration with Devdan Foundation, distributed essential educational items to specially abled children. These gifts were presented to the kids by the Chairman, reflecting Royaloak’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Covering an impressive 5,000 square feet on the first floor, the store boasts an extensive array of furniture for every part of the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, study & office, outdoor, home decor, mattresses and more.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Vijai Subramaniam said, “We are proud to open another store in Karnataka, where we already have a strong network of more than 60 stores and 200 stores nationwide. The new opening reflects our commitment to serving our customers better and our belief in the growing potential of this market. We look forward to provide quality products and exceptional service to our valued customers here.”

The carefully curated and exclusive ‘Country Store’ displays the finest and most unique furniture selections from countries such as America, Italy, Malaysia and India. Through its dedicated standalone stores, Royaloak aspires to elevate the aesthetic appeal of homes with its modern, luxurious and affordable furniture offerings.

The brand has been fulfilling the lifestyle requirements of its expansive customer base, exceeding 10 million individuals. Royaloak has a presence PAN India, including all metro cities, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country.

