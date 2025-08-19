City Congress takes out candle light rally in protest against alleged ‘vote theft’ by BJP
August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of ‘vote theft’ and other electoral manipulations  in order to stay in power, the City and District Congress took out a candle light march in the city on Thursday evening.

Launching the rally in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar said, the rally with slogan ‘Nanna Matha, Nanna Ajanma Sidda Hakku’ (My vote, My birthright), was organised to expose BJP’s electoral rolls manipulation and other malpractices in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in States to remain in power. 

Charging the BJP of misusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) for winning the polls either by hook or crook, Vijaykumar alleged that the BJP had resorted to ‘vote theft’ in a very calculative and clandestine manner.

Maintaining that Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the ruling dispensation at the Centre of electoral fraud by presenting supporting documents in public, he claimed  that the ruling BJP has been unresponsive to Congress party’s charges. As such, Congress has launched the rally in order to force BJP to step down from power, which he alleged had gained it through electoral fraud, he argued.

The protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Modi and the Election Commission throughout the rally.

The rally, which was launched from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, culminated at Gandhi Square, where a demonstration was held.

City Congress President R. Murthy, Party office-bearers Siddaraju, Mahesh, Nagesh, Somu, Shivanna, Shivaprasad, Shaukath Pasha, Rajendra Prasad, Ashok, Rajashekar, former Mayors Pushpalatha Chikkanna and Chikkanna, and others were present.

