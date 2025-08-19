International Youth Day-2025: ‘Youths population aplenty, but lack platform to grow’

August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: International Youth Day-2025, was celebrated in association with Department of Studies in Social Work, Manasagangothri, University of Mysore (UoM), Hanns Siedel Foundation and Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri this morning.

The day-long programme was jointly inaugurated by Basavaraju R. Shreshta, Executive Director, GRAAM, Nikhil Jagadish, entrepreneur and Director of Sankalp Group, Mysuru, Usha Subramanian, Head of Finance & Administration, Hanns Siedel Foundation and Keerthi Kolgar, journalist.

Participating in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Youth Engagement for Sustainable Mysuru,’ Basavaraju R. Shreshta said, before India became independent, Swami Vivekananda had given a call to the nation, to hand him over three youths to build a new India.

“The country has a gamut of youngsters and among them, merely 25 percent are availing higher education, with the remaining 63 percent deprived of the opportunities for higher education. The participation of youths in the society is 0.4 percent and a meagre one per cent participate in politics. Though youths are interested to participate in every field, they are denied platform to do so. If they fail to participate in the development of society, the country’s progress is not possible,” opined Dr. Basavaraju.

Students participating in Street Play contest, organised as part of Intl. Youth Day-2025 event.

In countries like China, North Korea and other countries, it is mandatory to join the army, but in our country, it is the voluntary army, said Dr. Basavaraju, underlining the importance of youths participation in guarding the nation.

Nikhil Jagadish said, the youngsters today are more aware and are developing the habit of questioning the mistakes, but still their active participation in the society is below the mark.

Journalist Keerthi Kolgar said, the youths are believed as the future of the country, who can easily understand the matters and gain the experience, but when it comes to putting their experience into action, they fall behind. The life today, can be split into two as real and virtual, she said, underlining the engagement of youths in social media, the virtual society rather than the real society.

Dr. Chandramouli, Chairperson, Department of Studies in Social Work, presided over the inaugural session.

Competitions

As part of the event, competitions in street play, poster presentation, citizen journalist and quiz were organised.

Valedictory

The valedictory session is scheduled at 4.30 pm, during which S.L. Chennabasavanna, in-charge Director of Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru and Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, will participate as the speakers and guests.