Dy.SP Ganapathy suicide case: CBI issues summons to K.J. George at Vidhana Soudha itself !

September 22, 2020

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the suicidal death of Karnataka Dy.SP M.K. Ganapathy following a Supreme Court order, yesterday issued summons to MLA and former Minister K.J. George at Vidhana Soudha itself.

Upon learning that George would take part in the Legislature Session that commenced on Monday, CBI issued summons to him as he arrived to take part in the Session at Vidhana Soudha yesterday.

George has been accused of abetting the suicide of Dy.SP Ganapathy, who was found dead at a lodge in Madikeri under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 2016. Hours before his death, Ganapathy had accused the then Home Minister K.J. George and two IPS officers — A.M. Prasad and Pranab Mohanty — of harassing him.

The CBI, which registered a case, had named George as A1 in the case. The CBI, which conducted the probe, had submitted a ‘B Report’ to the Court. But Ganapathy’s son Nehal Ganapathy moved the Court, questioning the CBI’s ‘B Report.’

