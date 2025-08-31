e-Aasthi property registrations: Mysuru tops Karnataka with 1,50,671 e-Khatas
News, Top Stories

e-Aasthi property registrations: Mysuru tops Karnataka with 1,50,671 e-Khatas

August 31, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru district has secured the top position in Karnataka in terms of creating properties under the e-Aasthi application, issuing e-Khatas to 1,50,671 properties since the launch of the e-Khata Abhiyan in July this year.

An e-Khata is an essential document for the registration, sale and purchase of properties. As of Aug. 30, a total of 1,50,671 properties in the district have been created in both the A (A-Khata) and B (B-Khata) registers of the application.

In the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, 51,682 e-Khatas have been issued, including 47,101 A-Khatas and 4,580 B-Khatas.  In Mysuru district, of the 1,50,671 properties registered, 1,22,268 are A-Khatas and 28,389 are B-Khatas.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) S.G. Somashekar said that all the applications for e-Khata can be submitted at KarnatakaOne Centres for city limits and GramaOne centres for properties in rural limits. 

In Mysuru, e-Khata Janaspandana is organised every Friday to facilitate the process.

Aiming to prevent illegal registration of properties in urban areas in the State, the Karnataka Assembly in February passed the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, which replaced the system of ‘paper or handwritten Khata’ with electronic documents.

The legislation simplified the registration of documents such as mortgage deeds and pledge deeds without the physical presence of both parties at Sub-Registrar offices.

In the Mysuru city limits, the use of e-AASTHI software has been made compulsory at the MCC  for the ease of creating property records and transferring rights.

At all the Zonal Offices of MCC, the timeline is set for the disposal of applications under the ‘first in, first out’ model. The public may also submit their applications at KarnatakaOne Centres and through the Helplines of MCC Zonal offices.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching