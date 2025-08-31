e-Aasthi property registrations: Mysuru tops Karnataka with 1,50,671 e-Khatas

August 31, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru district has secured the top position in Karnataka in terms of creating properties under the e-Aasthi application, issuing e-Khatas to 1,50,671 properties since the launch of the e-Khata Abhiyan in July this year.

An e-Khata is an essential document for the registration, sale and purchase of properties. As of Aug. 30, a total of 1,50,671 properties in the district have been created in both the A (A-Khata) and B (B-Khata) registers of the application.

In the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, 51,682 e-Khatas have been issued, including 47,101 A-Khatas and 4,580 B-Khatas. In Mysuru district, of the 1,50,671 properties registered, 1,22,268 are A-Khatas and 28,389 are B-Khatas.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) S.G. Somashekar said that all the applications for e-Khata can be submitted at KarnatakaOne Centres for city limits and GramaOne centres for properties in rural limits.

In Mysuru, e-Khata Janaspandana is organised every Friday to facilitate the process.

Aiming to prevent illegal registration of properties in urban areas in the State, the Karnataka Assembly in February passed the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, which replaced the system of ‘paper or handwritten Khata’ with electronic documents.

The legislation simplified the registration of documents such as mortgage deeds and pledge deeds without the physical presence of both parties at Sub-Registrar offices.

In the Mysuru city limits, the use of e-AASTHI software has been made compulsory at the MCC for the ease of creating property records and transferring rights.

At all the Zonal Offices of MCC, the timeline is set for the disposal of applications under the ‘first in, first out’ model. The public may also submit their applications at KarnatakaOne Centres and through the Helplines of MCC Zonal offices.