Police Commissioner’s Office turns Insta reel studio!

August 31, 2025

Mysuru: A social media reel filmed inside the Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s Office premises at Nazarbad has gone viral, sparking public debate over enforcement lapses and accountability.

Despite clear restrictions on photo and video shoots near sensitive landmarks — including heritage buildings and the Mysore Palace — a couple was spotted recording a reel within the high-security premises of Commissioner’s Office.

The video has raised serious questions about protocol breaches and the apparent double standards in implementing guidelines.

Authorities have in recent months enforced strict curbs on pre-wedding shoots and reels in public spaces, particularly around the Palace and its surrounding roads, where the iconic monument is in full view.

Against this backdrop, the incident at the Commissioner’s Office — a sensitive and high-security area — has left citizens questioning how such an activity could take place within a restricted zone meant for top law enforcement operations.

Commissioner reacts

Responding to Star of Mysore on the viral video, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar clarified that the shoot had taken place in her absence.

“Some private party has filmed the video in the office corridors and the park, and it later came to my notice. Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in Mysuru, and tomorrow, President Droupadi Murmu will be on an official visit. Once these protocol duties are completed, I will look into the matter and ensure action is taken so that such incidents are not repeated,” she said.