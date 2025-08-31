Elaborate security cover for President’s two-day visit

August 31, 2025

Special IAF plane to carry President Droupadi Murmu to Mysore Airport at 3.10 pm

Mysuru: In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day tour of Mysuru from Sept. 1, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani have drawn up elaborate security and traffic arrangements.

The President will arrive tomorrow (Sept. 1) at 3.10 pm at Mysore Airport, Mandakalli, by an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight. She will participate in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at its Naimisham campus in Manasagangothri.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will receive her at the Airport and share the dais at the AIISH event. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the guest of honour.

Diversion of buses

On Sept. 1 from 2.30 pm onwards, KSRTC buses plying on H.D. Kote Road, Nanjangud Road and Gaddige Road will be diverted. Apart from this, no major traffic diversions are planned during the President’s stay.

Following her arrival, the President’s convoy will proceed from the Airport to AIISH via the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Later, the convoy will return through Ramaswamy Circle to M.G. Road via Gun House Junction, heading towards Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, where the President will stay overnight.

Chamundi Hill Visit

According to sources, the President will visit at Chamundi Hill Temple at 7.30 pm on Sept. 1. During this period, brief traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Hill Road to ensure the smooth passage of the convoy. Parking restrictions will be in force from Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House until the President’s departure. Parking of vehicles is prohibited on both sides of this stretch, though commercial activities will not be restricted.

Breakfast at Palace

On Sept. 2 at 8.30 am, the President will visit the Mysore Palace for breakfast hosted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysore Royal Family. Entry and exit for the convoy will be through the Jayamarthanda Gate.

DCP’s Briefing

At a briefing for Traffic Police at Maharaja’s College Grounds last evening, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj instructed that no vehicles other than those in the President’s convoy — including the President’s car, VIP vehicles, security vehicles, protocol and pilot vehicles — be allowed inside the convoy line.

Even after the convoy passes, no vehicles must follow behind, and approaching road traffic must be restrained.

Deployment of forces

A total of 435 Police personnel have been assigned to traffic duty, including 5 Inspectors, 11 PSIs, 29 ASIs, 300 Constables, and 90 Home Guards.

Additionally, about 800 Police personnel have been deployed for security duty, drawn from the City Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Commando unit, and Home Guards.

MCC on street vendors

Meanwhile, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has clarified that no street vendors have been evicted due to the President’s visit.

As part of security measures, vendors were only asked to temporarily remove permanent structures and close shops on Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Normal operations, the MCC stated, would resume immediately after the President’s tour concludes.