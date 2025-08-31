President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mysuru: Restrictions on public entry to Chamundi Hill, Palace

August 31, 2025

Mysuru: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who will be arriving in Mysuru on Sept. 1 to attend the Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary) celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), is scheduled to visit Chamundi Hill at 8 pm the same day.

Hence, public entry is restricted to the Chamundi Hill Temple from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on Sept. 1. However, public will be allowed for darshan from 7.30 am to 2 pm and after 8.30 pm, according to a press release from the Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority. During her stay in Mysuru, the President will also visit Mysore Palace on Sept. 2 at 8.50 am. Hence, the Sound and Light Show at Palace premises stands cancelled on Sept. 1. Also, public entry to the Palace is restricted until 11.30 am on Sept. 2, according to a press release from DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Executive Officer of Mysore Palace Board