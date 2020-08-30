Early morning robbery at Vivekanandanagar: Two break into house of elderly couple, loot cash, jewellery

August 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two miscreants broke into a house and allegedly robbed an elderly couple of cash and jewellery after tying them up in their home in the early hours of yesterday.

The burglary took place at the house of 91-year-old retired Executive Engineer Veerabhadraiah and 85-year-old Rangamma at Vivekanandanagar.

The miscreants have made away with 100 grams gold ornaments and Rs. 15,000 cash from the house.

Yesterday at about 6.30 am, Rangamma heard someone knocking on the door of the house and when she opened the door, two men barged into the house after pushing Rangamma aside. They then tied up Rangamma and Veerabhadraiah with a rope to the iron railing in the house and removed the gold chain, gold bangles and finger ring which Rangamma was wearing.

The miscreants later entered the room of the house, ransacked the almirah, took Rs. 15,000 cash and also ransacked the entire house for valuables. After searching for valuables for about 20 minutes, the miscreants fled from the house leaving the elderly couple tied to the iron railings.

The robbery incident came to light when the milkman came to deliver the milk.

Kuvempunagar Inspector Ranju and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the elderly couple who had fallen sick to a hospital and got them treated.

Dog Squad and Finger Print experts were summoned and pressed into service.

K.R. Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi also visited the spot and conducted preliminary enquiry. Kuvempunagar Police, who have registered a case, are collecting CCTV footages and have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants.

Police said that Veerabhadraian was serving as an Executive Engineer at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and had settled in Mysuru after he retired from his service. As their children are settled abroad, the elderly couple were residing in a corner house at Vivekanandanagar.