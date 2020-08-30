Social Security Pension Schemes: Pilot project by MCC yields results
August 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has successfully completed a pilot project of correcting mistakes in original documents by personally visiting houses of beneficiaries of social security pension schemes and inspecting documents.

This was informed by Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas at a function organised to symbolically distribute the sanctioned letters to citizens here on Wednesday.

He said, “Pension to over 10,000 beneficiaries had stopped in the Corporation limits due to anomalies in documents. To address this, officers from Taluk Office and MCC personally paid visit to the houses of beneficiaries and checked the documents. This has helped in resumption of pension. In the entire State, pension to 4.5 lakh people under various Social Security Schemes has stopped. The work done by the Mysuru officials may be followed elsewhere. The same has been brought to the notice of the CM, Revenue Minister and Chief Secretary.”

Ramdas also gave away caste and income certificate to the upper caste beneficiaries including Brahmin community, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. He said, this shows Modi’s commitment for every citizen including those who do not come under reservation.

