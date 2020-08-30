Congress launches ‘Arogya Hasta’ training for health volunteers

August 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan on Friday launched the Congress party’s ambitious ‘Arogya Hastha’ initiative training programme for volunteers from Varuna Assembly segment at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruvanarayan said that Congress has been responding to the plight of the people during the COVID-19 crisis through various measures.

Pointing out that ‘Arogya Hastha’ initiative of the Congress is aimed at checking the health of people, Dhruvanarayan declared that the KPCC has appointed him as the State Committee President of the initiative, which will cover all the 224 Assembly segments in the State.

Stating that about 25,000 party workers will function as Corona Warriors, he said that 320 doctors of the KPCC Medical Cell will train the volunteers. All the volunteers are covered under an Insurance scheme, he added.

Continuing, he said that the volunteers will visit every village and conduct health check-up of the people. Any person found to be ill during the health check-up will be given suitable guidance on the future course.

Also, Arogya Hastha Kits containing Thermometer, Oximeter, Sanitiser, Mask, Face Shield and other medical needs have been despatched to every Gram Panchayath, at a total cost of Rs. 6 crore, he pointed out.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC Medical Cell office-bearers Dr. Madhusudhan, Dr. Vanitha and others were present.

Dhruvanarayan later inaugurated a similar training programme concerning Chamundeshwari Assembly segment at Ashwini Kalyana Mantapa in Srirampura, during which party leaders K. Marigowda, Gurupadaswamy, Jesudas, Koorgalli Mahadev and others were present.

KR, NR and Chamaraja Assembly segments

Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan also launched the ‘Arogya Hastha’ training for party volunteers from KR, NR and Chamaraja Assembly segments yesterday.

He said that the party workers must come to the rescue of COVID-19 infected people at a time when the State Government has failed to take care of the people during the pandemic. Lashing out at the State and Central Governments for failing to stop the spread of the dreaded pandemic, which is causing havoc across the globe, Dhruvanarayan said that the ‘Arogya Hastha’ initiative launched by the Congress is aimed at helping the people who are distressed by the virus.

Former MLAs Vasu and M.K.Somashekar too spoke. City Congress President R. Murthy, leaders M. Shivanna, Pushpalatha, G. Somashekar, Sridhar, Dairy Venkatesh, Kyathanahalli Prakash, Bhaskar and others were present.