‘Vidyagama’ effect: Admissions rise in Government schools

August 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as private schools are busy making fresh admissions despite the uncertainty over the reopening of schools amid COVID-19 pandemic, Government Schools have much to cheer about as they have been recording a good number of admissions this year.

Many Government Schools in the district were on the blink of closure due to poor admissions over the years. But things seems to have turned around the fortune of most of the schools, as they are witnessing a significant rise in the number of admissions, thanks to the Government’s ‘Vidyagama’ initiative.

One such example is the Government Higher Primary School at Sonahalli in H.D. Kote taluk, where 150 children have already got admitted for the coming academic year. The situation was entirely the opposite last year when only 17 children studied in classes from First to Seventh, according to DDPI Dr. Panduranga.

Pointing out that Madilu Seva Samsthe, an NGO, is running LKG and UKG Classes in the school and is paying salaries to teachers, he said that the Department has given only the space for it and children who attended the classes here have got admitted to the school for higher classes.

“The dedication and commitment shown by the teachers of the school in effectively implementing the Government’s ambitious ‘Vidyagama’ scheme aimed at taking education to the doorsteps of children, especially in rural areas, has proved wonders with children from private schools now turning towards the Government school,” Dr. Panduranga said and added that the admissions has already exceeded the classroom capacity.

Citing similar examples, Dr. Panduranga said that the Government School at Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk has clocked a sharp jump in the number of admissions this year.

Pointing out that the school had 40 children in the previous year, he said that now the admission has soared to 65 and admissions are still going on.

He further said that children deprived of online classes and children whose parents cannot afford to pay huge fees at private schools due to COVID-19 too are looking at Government Schools.

In yet another insistence of revival of fortunes for Government Schools, a School in Nanjangud taluk, which was closed for three years due to zero admission, has now reopened with the admission of 14 children in less than a week after the Education Department launched an admission drive, Dr. Panduranga said and added that the Department will take all necessary measures for reopening of the School at Chandrawadi.