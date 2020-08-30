Painting work begins in Mysore Palace for Dasara
Painting work begins in Mysore Palace for Dasara

August 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With 45 days left for the beginning of ten-day Dasara festival in Mysuru, painting of the outside building of Amba Vilas Palace has commenced.

The State Government has decided to hold the Nada Habba in a simple manner in view of Covid-19. However, the Palace Board has allowed the painting work near the West Gate of the Palace and the arches of Jayamarthanda Gate. 

Elephants that would participate in this year’s Dasara festivities are welcomed from this gate to make a formal entry inside the Palace premises. 

T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board, said that painting of ceiling of the building was being done with the help of metal scaffolding. 

Every year, they would take up works such as replacement of burnt out bulbs, painting and upkeep of gardens before commencement of Dasara. As many as 5,000 pots are added to the existing garden to make the whole area look colourful.

The total cost of maintenance work was around Rs. 13 lakh which was allotted to a contractor through e-tender after obtaining permission from the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner.

