Early morning trains to Bengaluru stranded for over two hours

July 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of passengers of Bengaluru-bound and Mysuru-bound early morning trains were severely inconvenienced this morning as trains running on both sides got delayed by more than 2 hours after they were stranded between Mandya and Mysuru Railway Stations on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route, due to the Underbridge works taken up near Mahaveer Circle Railway Gate (Level crossing gate-73) at Mandya city.

As the trains were left stranded at Stations coming between Mysuru and Mandya, the irked passengers took the Railway staff to task for not announcing the delay in advance.

Details: The Railways, which had taken up Underbridge works at Mahaveer Circle had reportedly issued a prior notification that works would be taken up, which may result in late running of trains. The notification had said that the works would be complete by 5.30 this morning. But as it could not be completed, the Railways were forced to halt early morning trains running between the two cities, to enable completion of pending works.

The Vishwamanava Express, which left Mysuru at its scheduled time of 5.50 am, was reportedly stopped at the outer of Mandya Station while the trains that followed it — Passenger train leaving Mysuru at 6.10 am was stopped at Srirangapatna and Chamundi Express, which left the city at 6.45 am as usual, at Naganahalli Station — much to the dismay of passengers.

Upon learning that the trains would be delayed for at least 2 hours, the angry passengers entered into heated argument with the Railway staff, who had a hard time in convincing the passengers.

On the other side, Kaveri Express, coming from Chennai to Mysuru, was stopped at Pandavapura Railway Station, which triggered anger among the passengers, who were severely inconvenienced by the unexpected delay. While some passengers alighted from the trains and took other means of transport, several others waited with patience for the trains to resume their journey.

However, the running of trains returned to normalcy after 9 am as the Railway officials suspended work and allowed free movement of trains, it is learnt.