ED letter to Lokayukta is politically motivated: CM

December 5, 2024

Mandya: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday questioned why the Enforcement Directorate wrote a letter to the Lokayukta Police about an alleged corruption case against him, accusing the agency of being politically motivated.

The Congress leader claimed that the letter, sent just one day before a High Court hearing on the case, was intended to influence the judiciary. The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Dec. 5 (today).

Siddaramaiah criticised the timing of the ED’s letter, suggesting political motivations behind it. Speaking at the K.R. Pet helipad, he said, “Our petition is set for a hearing in the High Court tomorrow. The ED writing to the Lokayukta the day before is clearly aimed at influencing the Court.”

The CM questioned the ED’s involvement, asserting that the agency has no jurisdiction in the case. “The Governor instructed the Lokayukta to investigate, not the ED. If the ED had conducted an investigation, they should have submitted their findings to the Lokayukta, not leaked them to the media. This move exposes a political agenda,” Siddaramaiah said.

He further claimed that the letter was part of a calculated effort to sway both High Court and Lokayukta. “The letter was publicised just before the Court hearing, with the intent to influence the Court and place Lokayukta in a compromised position. The people of Karnataka can see through this tactic,” he stated.

The High Court has instructed the Lokayukta to submit its investigation report by Dec. 24. Siddaramaiah suggested that the ED’s actions were meant to disrupt this process. “The ED had the opportunity to present their findings, but the timing and publicity show a clear political malice,” he added.