Power sharing sparks political chatter again
Power sharing sparks political chatter again

December 5, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar issue contradictory statements adding intrigue

Bengaluru: The issue of power sharing within the Congress, which had remained dormant for months, has resurfaced.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, in a recent interview with a private TV channel, reiterated that an ‘understanding’ on power sharing was reached shortly after Congress achieved an absolute majority in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Shivakumar’s cryptic remark that he would not reveal the specifics of this ‘understanding’ but remained optimistic about “good days” ahead, has fuelled political speculation, with analysts offering varied interpretations of his statement. This has reignited the long-standing tussle between Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah over the CM’s post. However, Siddaramaiah, addressing the media in the State Capital yesterday, categorically denied any such agreement.

He stated that no power-sharing formula was decided post-election and that he remains committed to adhering to the Congress High Command’s decisions regarding leadership changes. Siddaramaiah also remarked that he was unaware of the basis or context of Shivakumar’s claims.

The timing of Shivakumar’s statement, coinciding with the Congress’ ‘Janakalyana’ mega rally in Hassan, has added a layer of political intrigue.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the party, Shivakumar said, “I am a loyal Congressman to the core and have a special regard for the Gandhi family. I would never breach party discipline. My decades of loyalty make me hopeful of earning the top post, for which I continue to wait.”

