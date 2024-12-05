Inauguration of Arjuna memorials after Belagavi Session: Khandre

December 5, 2024

Mysuru: If all goes according to the plans, the memorials of Dasara elephant Arjuna, coming up at Dabballikatte Forest area in Yeslur range, Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district and Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district will be inaugurated after the conclusion of the forthcoming Winter Session of State Legislature scheduled to be held from Dec. 9 to 20, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said, “Plans were on to inaugurate the memorials of Arjuna on his first death anniversary on Wednesday (Dec. 4). But it was postponed due to technical reasons. Hence, they will be inaugurated after the Belagavi Session.”

Meanwhile, Forest Department sources said, the statues of Arjuna were ready, but could not be shifted to the venues of the memorials where they will be installed, due to the inclement weather for the last three to four days.

Acting DCF of Hassan Division Pulkit Meena said, the statues are made of MS Steel skeleton, covered with fibre reinforced plastic of 5 mm thickness. The height is 2.98 metres, length 3.74 metres, chest circumference is 4.29 metres and weighs 650 kgs.

Prior to the installation of the statues, the foundation edifice covered by marble slabs have been already built at the Forest Department’s grove near Dabballikatte Forest area in Sakleshpur taluk, where the carcass of Arjuna was buried and also at Balle Elephant Camp, where Arjuna was housed.

As a mark of respect, Forest personnel offered puja to the upcoming memorial of Arjuna at Dabballikatte Forest area on Wednesday.