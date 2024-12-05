Statue of ‘Wrestlers in Bout’ unveiled

December 5, 2024

16-feet tall bronze statue installed near Basavanagudi Circle in Hebbal

Mysuru: The statue of ‘Wrestlers in Bout’ installed at Basavanagudi Circle in Lokanayakanagar, Hebbal, Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji Park welcome arch, the statue of Basava and ornamental lamp posts installed in the Circle, located in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No. 4 limits was inaugurated by Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah here yesterday.

The statue of wrestlers has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh released by MCC. The statue is 16-feet tall, with eight feet wrestling arena forming the pedestal. A pair of wrestlers in bout forms the main part of the additional eight feet, totalling 16-feet tall statue that enhances visual aesthetics of the park.

The statue of Basava in sitting position installed on a seven feet pillar with five ornamental lamps was constructed at a cost of Rs. 12 lakh and the welcome arch with portraits of Dr. Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji at the park was constructed at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Minister K. Venkatesh said that the traditional wrestling (Nada Kusti), which is an integral part of Mysuru’s heritage and culture, was supported and promoted by the erstwhile Mysore Kings and added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also given his nod for the construction of traditional garadi mane (wrestling house) to ensure year-long wrestling activities as suggested by Tourism Minister H.K. Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the State Government would announce special programmes to promote traditional wrestling after holding talks with the members of various wrestling houses.

“Discussions will also be held with CM Siddaramaiah to encourage and promote traditional wrestling in Mysuru. Wrestling is a sport that promotes sportsman spirit and not to hurt people. Efforts will be made to retain the sport, which has received royal patronage, for future generations,” he added.

Prior to the inauguration, a grand procession of wrestlers and cultural troupes was taken out from Hebbal entrance gate. MLA K. Harishgowda presided. K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Vidyavardhaka Sangha President Gundappa Gowda, City Congress Committee President R. Murthy and former Corporator Pailwan Srinivas, the brainchild behind the wrestlers’ statues were present.