‘We found no illegality in giving 14 sites to CM’s wife’

December 5, 2024

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev clarifies after Lokayukta’s three-hour questioning

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman and Congress leader H.V. Rajeev appeared for questioning at the Mysuru Lokayukta Office last evening. The case is regarding the Court-directed Lokayukta investigation into 50:50 sites allocation scam in MUDA.

Rajeev, who chaired the MUDA meeting where 14 sites were approved for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, at a 50:50 ratio, arrived at the Lokayukta Office at around 4 pm. The inquiry was conducted by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh.

Emerging around 7.10 pm, Rajeev addressed reporters after over three hours of questioning. He stated that he had answered all queries clearly. “I clarified that the decision to allot sites at a 50:50 ratio was made during the MUDA meeting and was not a suo moto (self-initiated) decision,” he said.

“Previously, 100 percent of the sites were allocated. In an earlier meeting, officers submitted the matter in writing, citing examples of cases where sites were allocated at a 50:50 ratio. This was discussed as a general topic during the MUDA meeting and the decision was based on that,” he explained.

“According to the Government order, compensation can be given at a 50:50 ratio as recommended by the officers. Issues regarding loss and context were discussed in the meeting, and a unanimous decision was made. I conveyed this explanation to the Lokayukta,” he added.

Prepared for any investigation

Rajeev noted that in many cases, decisions made by lower Courts are overturned by higher Courts. “Decisions are based on consultation, context, laws and documented notes. It’s not about evaluating which Court’s decision is right or wrong. In this case too, the discussion is guided by current opinions, but ultimately, the Court will decide,” he said.

When asked about potential questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rajeev responded, “So far, I have not received any ED notice. If any investigative agency calls me for an inquiry, I will go confidently, explain the facts, and return,” he assured.

Truth will always prevail

Addressing statements from Legislators alleging irregularities in the 50:50 ratio sites allotment by MUDA, Rajeev remarked, “I don’t know who said what today. I am only clarifying what was discussed during the MUDA general meeting when I was the Chairman.”

“Ultimately, it is the Court that decides, not us. Opinions cannot be mistaken for decisions. The officers presented the matter as legally valid, and their clarification was documented in writing. Everyone in the meeting appeared to agree unanimously and we found no illegality in awarding 14 sites. No MUDA member suggested taking a decision against the law. What is broadcast in the media or reported by investigative agencies is not conclusive. The final truth will emerge in Court,” he clarified.

“If any decisions were made beyond the legal scope or in violation of the law, they would naturally be contradictory. Those who are aware of any flaws might have mentioned them, but I am not aware of such issues. Why should I comment on something I do not know? Speaking without clarity would send the wrong message to society,” he remarked.

Addressing allegations that the case is being used against him due to his moving of loyalties from BJP to Congress, he stated, “Discussions on the streets do not shape a politician’s career.”

‘Not aware Parvathi was Siddaramaiah’s wife’

When I was the MUDA Chairman, the then Opposition Leader and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah never communicated with us, either by phone or through any other means, regarding the allotment of sites. None of us were aware that Parvathi was his wife. Making speculative accusations only creates a wrong impression in society. One person’s mistake cannot be used to blame another.

It appears that efforts are being made to defame and unseat the person holding the position. It is everyone’s responsibility to act in a way that avoids misleading society. Ultimately, the truth will be revealed through the Court’s decision. —H.V. Rajeev, former MUDA Chairman