Edward Foundation donates groceries to Periyapatna villagers, adopts kids

June 10, 2021

Edward, Founder of Hong Kong-based Edward Foundation has provided 800 grocery kits to poor families of Doddaharave village in the taluk recently. Each kit, worth about Rs. 2,500 contains 25 kg rice, 2 litres cooking oil, 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg sugar, 500 grams chilli powder, 1 kg dal, 250 grams turmeric powder, 500 grams tea powder, and other items. Edward had also adopted over a hundred children of Bharat Mata and Nalanda organisations and is taking care of their education besides providing laptops to necessary children. During the previous lockdown, Edward not only helped in feeding the hungry, but also constructed houses for about 250 poor villagers besides taking care of the medical expenses of poor people. Doddaharave youths Naveen, Sharath, Vinod, Sachin, Akhilesh, Mahadev, Ajith, Shashikumar, Rahul, Hemanth, villagers and others were present.

Mysuru Pandal Owners Association distributed fodder to horses and breakfast to tonga owners in city recently. Association State President Haroon, City President Shivakumar, Vice-President Taj Mohammed, Assistant Secretary Wasim, Treasurer Devi Nagaraj and others were present.

Basava Marga Foundation donated grocery kits to auto drivers, who are facing financial crisis due to lockdown. The grocery kits were distributed by MLA L. Nagendra at Saraswathipuram in city recently. Foundation Founder Basavaraju and others were present on the occasion.

Tulu Shivalli Brahmana Sangha distributed grocery kits to poor families, who are affected due to COVID-induced lockdown in city. The grocery kits were distributed by Sangha President Ravi Shastri. Hon. President M.K. Puranik, Secretary Suprabha, office-bearers Jayaram Bhat, P.V. Nagesh, Jagadish, M.R. Puranik and others were present.

Former MLA Vasu distributed vegetables to poor people near Paduvarahalli Mahadeshwara Temple in city. Mysore Co-operative Bank Director Yogesh, Ruchi Suresh, Paduvarahalli Manjanna, Ramaswamy and others were present.

Srinidhi Foundation, in a bid to help the needy during the current pandemic, provided breakfast to those housed in Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city. The food was distributed by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda recently. Foundation President Kotehundi Mahadevu, Basavaraju and Suresh were present on the occasion.