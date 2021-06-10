Oxygen Concentrators donated to COVID Care Centre for Women

Arun Kumar, a land developer of T.K. Layout and his sister Dr. Rekha Shivappa have donated two oxygen concentrators to International Youth Hostel in Gokulam, which has been now converted into a COVID Care Centre (CCC) for Women. MLA Nagendra handed over these two oxygen concentrators to MCC Zone-4 Assistant Commissioner Priyadarshini, who is also serving as officer in-charge of the CCC for Women, Gokulam. Corporator Vedavathi, leaders Shivashankar, Ramesh, Puneeth, Health Inspector Murugesh and others were present on the occasion.
