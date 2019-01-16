Efforts on to bring back three tribals from Pakshirajapura stuck in Mozambique

Mysuru: The Indian High Commission at Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, is in regular touch with Mozambique’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for the repatriation of three tribals belonging to Hakki-Pikki Community from Pakshirajapura near Hunsur who have been stuck at Nampula in Mozambique since July 2008. They are banned from leaving Mozambique.

The tribals are Saiju, Madhu Chandran and Praveen from Pakshirajapura that is well-known for Ayurvedic treatment, massages and herbal remedies. All the three tribals are in their thirties and were selling plant extracts and offering massages to people with body ache and other ailments.

The trio allegedly paid a bribe to local authorities in Mozambique to extend their stay there and this attracted the attention of the local Anti-Corruption Department. The Department is not ready to let the three leave the country until the investigation into the case is completed, reports said.

The Indian High Commission is hopeful that the three will be deported once the judicial process is over. Sources said the High Commissioner of India to Mozambique Rudra Gaurav Shresth met Ana Maria Gemo, Director of ACB, Mozambique, on Jan. 3 in this regard. The ACB has already begun inquiry into the case and as per sources the ACB will suggest to the court about the possibility of imposing a penalty or deport them to India. However, the decision will be left to the court, sources added.

Reports said the trio were a part of a group of 16 members who had arrived in Mozambique to explore business opportunities in July. After the expiry of their three-month visa, they tried to extend their stay by securing residence permits and for this they allegedly paid money get residence permits illegally. The local ACB got information about the bribe and had rounded off all the 16 persons.

The Indian High Commission learnt about the case and managed to get Mozambique government to deport 13 members of the team in the first week of August. Efforts are still on to deport Saiju, Madhu Chandran and Praveen, reports added.

Around 2,000 Hakki Pikki tribals and 1,200 Shillekyatas, also a tribal community, live in Pakshirajapura village. The tribals go abroad to sell their herbal products and offer massages and their massages are famous as “Pakshirajapura massage.”

