‘Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award conferred on Sarod Maestro Pt. Rajeev Taranath

Mysuru: District Minister G.T. Devegowda conferred the State Government’s ‘Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award on Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath at a programme organised amidst Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana premises here on Monday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Rajeev Taranath said he dedicates the award to his Guru Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.

Noting that his Guru was equivalent to his father, Pt. Taranath said, but for his guru, he would have been an English lecturer.

Maintaining that he was fortunate to have Ali Akbar Khan as his Guru, the Sarod Maestro asserted that Mysuru was home to Music and Arts.

Music, dance and other art forms are a binding force between warring nations, he said and added that the entire world was treating our music and arts with respect.

Regretting that music is getting less encouragement when compared to other subjects, he observed that it was the responsibility of everyone to ensure that Mysuru retains its pride and glory.

He also called for sustained efforts for promoting music, dance and other forms of art so that great musical talents emerge.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, in his address, said that the entire State was delighted over the conferment of Sangeetha Vidwan Award to the Sarod Maestro.

Stating that Rajeev Taranath could not be conferred the Award during Dasara festivities in October last, as he (Rajeev) was out of the country, the Minister said the presentation of the award to the Maestro amidst a gathering of art lovers was meaningful.

Noting Pt. Taranath’s passion for playing Sarod even at the age of 86, GTD said that his dedication was a model to budding artistes.

Pointing out that he has directed all Universities to set up separate sections for promotion of music, literature, dance and other art forms, the Minister said he has prayed the almighty to give more strength and health to the Maestro.

Former IPS Officer C. Chandrashekar, who delivered the felicitation address, said that although Rajeev Taranath was an English teacher, he could speak eight Indian languages including Bengali and Urdu.

Recalling that writer Prof. Hampa Nagarajaiah had once termed Rajeev Taranath as ‘Rajeename Taranath’ as the Sarod Maestro had resigned 18 times in his teaching career, Chandrashekar, the former city Police Commissioner, said Taranath was the first Indian musician to perform at Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

Referring to an event when the Sarod Maestro performed to an audience of over 2,000 music-lovers at Kolkata, the former IPS Officer said Taranath never lobbied for any Award and the State Sangeetha Vidwan Award was one more feather to his cap.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director H. Chennappa, Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, theatre personality Kuppanna and others were present on the occasion.

