Fake site documents: Couple allegedly cheats kin of Rs. 70 lakh

Mysuru: A couple from city have allegedly cheated their kin of Rs. 70 lakh by selling a site after creating fake documents and the victim, after coming to know that he has been cheated has lodged a complaint at Udayagiri Police Station in this regard.

While the victim is identified as R. Manjunath of Bengaluru, the couple who allegedly cheated him is his own sister Sandyarani and brother-in-law T.A. Panduranga Shetty.

Shetty had reportedly borrowed Rs. 30 lakh from Manjunath for business and when he asked Shetty to return the money, his (Manjunath) sister, brother-in-law, their son K.P. Sagar and his friend Anil Kumar held talks and agreed to get Manjunath a site at Vijayanagar in city for the money they had borrowed.

They then showed Manjunath a site in Vijayanagar and took an additional amount of Rs. 7.5 lakh from him.

After a few days, the couple told Manjunath that the site documents was not right and could not be registered. They then showed Manjunath another site (No. 1573) at Sathagalli and again took Rs. 32.5 lakh from Manjunath.

On July 19, 2018, the couple brought an unidentified woman to the Sub-Registrar’s Office at Shakthinagar, where they introduced her to Manjunath as the site owner and got it registered.

An unsuspecting Manjunath, who had paid a total of Rs. 70 lakh for the site, took the documents to MUDA Office and applied for khata transfer to his name. Meanwhile, MUDA officials who went through the documents told Manjunath that they were fake.

Shocked over this, Manjunath lodged a complaint against his sister, brother-in-law, their son and friend at Udayagiri Police Station. Udayagiri Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

