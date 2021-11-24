Eight candidates file nomination for Mysuru- Chamarajanagar MLC poll

November 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the deadline for filing of nomination papers for the Legislative Council poll for the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat from Local Authorities Constituencies ending yesterday, eight candidates have filed a total of 14 sets of nomination papers.

The candidates, who have entered the poll fray, are Raghu R. Kautilya of BJP, Dr. D. Thimmaiah of Congress, C.N. Manjegowda of JD(S), Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Paksha and Independents P.S. Yediyurappa, K.C. Basavarajaswamy, Gurulingaiah and R. Manjunath.

BJP Candidate Raghu R. Kautilya is currently the Chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation.

C.N. Manjegowda of JD(S) submitting nomination papers to the DC.

While BJP candidate Raghu Kautilya and Congress candidate Dr. Thimmaiah have each filed three sets of nomination papers, JD(S) candidate C.N. Manjegowda and Independent candidate R. Manjunath have each filed two sets of nomination papers, while four other candidates have filed one set each. All the candidates submitted their nomination papers to DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Electoral Officer.

Candidates from the three major parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — who were accompanied by their respective party leaders, shook hands and greeted each other during the filing of nomination papers yesterday, the last day for filing of nomination papers.

The scrutiny of all the nomination papers will be taken up today (Nov. 24) and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is Nov. 26.

Polling will take place for 25 Legislative Council seats from 20 Local Authorities Constituencies of the State on Dec. 10 (8 am till 4 pm). While the Ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress are both contesting 20 seats, JD(S) is contesting in only 7 seats. Members of Local Bodies, both Urban and Rural, form the electorate. Counting of votes in all 25 seats will be taken up on Dec. 14 and results will be announced the same day.