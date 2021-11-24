Tilted Kalasha of Melukote Temple Rajagopura repaired
News

Tilted Kalasha of Melukote Temple Rajagopura repaired

November 24, 2021

Melukote: Thanks to the efforts of Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, the Kalasha of the Rajagopura of Melukote Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple, which was tilted, has been repaired on Saturday last.

One of the Kalashas of the Rajagopura of the temple, which has a Vijayanagar style architecture, was tilted, causing concerns among the devotees. MLA Puttaraju, who is also a former Minister, after coming to know about the damage, took immediate measures by bringing in skilled workers for the job and got the leaning Kalasha straightened.

The gold leafing of Kalashas at all the five levels of the temple is scheduled to take place in Feb. 2022. Soon after the gold leafing is completed, it has been proposed to conduct Kumbhabisheka Mahotsava.

Meanwhile, temple sources said that the gold leafing works will be done under the supervision of Archaeology Department officials and the temple priests.

The works, which will be carried out with the help of latest technology, are expected to be complete before the famed Vairamudi Utsava, the sources added.

The temple’s Rajagopura was recently renovated by Dubai-based NRI Ravindra  at a cost of over Rs. 1 crore.

