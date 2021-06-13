Eight Cops suspended in Virajpet for man’s death

June 13, 2021

Virajpet/Madikeri: Eight Police personnel, attached to Virajpet Police Station, have been suspended in connection with the death of a mentally challenged man, who was allegedly beaten by them. A case of murder has been registered against them.

The deceased has been identified as Roy D’Souza (50), a resident of Chikkapet in Virajpet. Roy is also said to be an epilepsy patient.

Following guidelines from the National Human Rights Commission, Taluk Magistrate conducted mahazar and has handed over the case to the CID to conduct investigation. The CID officials who landed in Virajpet last night, have commenced their investigation this morning.

Details: On the night of June 9, Roy, who left the house along with a knife, attacked Constable Sangamesh with the knife in front of a petrol bunk, opposite the Police Station.

Sangamesh, who got injured on his hand, fell from the bike and ran to the Police Station only to be chased by Roy. A CCTV camera, installed in the petrol bunk, has captured the incident.

Meanwhile, Police personnel, irked over the attack on their colleague, reportedly caught hold of Roy and allegedly beat him black and blue resulting in Roy collapsing on the ground. The Police then went to the house of Roy in their vehicle and brought his mother Metilda Lobo D’Souza to the Police Station and sent Roy along with her.

According to Roy’s brother Robin, on June 10, Roy was taken to a private hospital in Virajpet for treatment and following advice from the doctors, he was shifted to a private hospital at Madikeri, where he was admitted in an ICU and put on ventilator. But Roy succumbed to injuries yesterday (June 12), Robin added.

Following the death, members and leaders of Christian community staged a protest near the Police Station demanding action against the erring Police personnel. Dy.SP C.T. Jayakumar, who arrived at the spot, spoke with the protesters and told them that the higher officials would take action against the culprits following which the protest was withdrawn.