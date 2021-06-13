‘Janasnehi’ programme will continue: SP Chethan
June 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly-appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan said he will continue ‘Janasnehi,’ a programme launched by his predecessor C.B. Ryshyanth aimed at having a bond between citizens and Police Department.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said steps would be taken to provide a good service to people without any hassles. Justice would be ensured to those who approach Police Station with complaint. Women and oppressed classes would be rendered justice and the Police system would be improved further.

The SP said, Police play an important role in controlling Corona and this has been the top priority at present. Co-operation would be extended to the District Administration to effectively implement lockdown. Thereafter, people’s problems would be addressed, he added.

Chethan said that 18 Police personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus of which 17 were under home isolation and one in hospital. Lot of care has been taken to protect the health of  Police personnel, he added.

