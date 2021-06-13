MLA blames previous DC for rise in COVID cases in district

June 13, 2021

K.R. Nagar: JD(S) MLA from K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh has blamed previous Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri for the rise in COVID cases in the district.

Addressing a Task Force meeting at Taluk Panchayat (TP) office in the town on Friday, Mahesh alleged that the previous DC used to take unilateral decisions, ignoring the importance of consulting the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO and other top officials. He argued that the DC is to be blamed for the sudden surge in cases and rise in fatality rates.

Asking the Health Department officials to trace primary contacts of COVID patients, the MLA maintained that positive cases in the taluk would not have risen sharply had the authorities ensured that all asymptomatic patients were under home quarantine.

Directing the civic authorities to sanitise all lanes and bylanes in villages across the taluk, he stressed on the need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in every village.

Tahsildar S. Santosh, Town Municipal Council (TMC) Member K.L. Jagadish, Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. K.R. Mahendrappa, Backward Classes & Minorities (BCM) Officer B.J. Mahesh, Taluk Social Welfare Officer S.M. Ashok Kumar and others were present.

Would not mind if Rohini is made the Investigating Officer

Later speaking to press persons, Mahesh said that he has no objection for transferred Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri to become the Investigating Officer for alleged land scams.

Lashing out at MLC A.H. Vishwanath for making comments against him, he questioned Vishwanath’s motive behind supporting previous Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri.

Claiming that a land-grabbing case is pending against Vishwanath’s son Amit Devarahatti, he wondered what Vishwanath would say if organisations demand a probe into Amit’s land deals.