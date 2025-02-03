Eight-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Mandya
February 3, 2025

Mandya: A disturbing incident has been reported in Mandya, where three miscreants allegedly lured an eight-year-old girl with a piece of cake, took her to a school, threatened her with a knife and assaulted her before fleeing, according to the Police.

The incident took place on Friday within the Central Police limits of Mandya. The Police have filed a case under the  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and initiated a search for the suspects, who are currently absconding. The victim has been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) for medical treatment.

After the assault, the girl initially remained silent. However, on Feb. 1, when her relatives noticed ongoing stomach pain, she revealed the assault. Police authorities have gathered separate statements from the girl and her family as part of investigation.

Speaking to the media near MIMS Hospital, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi stated that there are inconsistencies between the statements given by the girl and her parents.

He mentioned that a woman Police Officer is handling the investigation and the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) are providing counselling. However, the girl has not been able to provide consistent details regarding the suspects.

The SP also stated that the   girl has mentioned the involvement of three boys and a medical examination is being conducted to help establish the facts. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are working to uncover the truth.

