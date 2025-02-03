MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Land-owner’s kin refute allegations against MLA G.T. Devegowda

February 3, 2025

Mysuru: The descendants of the original land-owner linked to the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) 50:50 alternative site allotment scheme have denied any involvement of MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) or his family in the matter.

This clarification comes in response to a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna with the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging irregularities against MLA GTD and his son — Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda.

According to Krishna’s complaint, Devegowda’s nephew Mahendra purchased 2.22 acres of land in Survey No. 81/2 at Devanur village, Mysuru taluk. The complaint alleges that MUDA acquired this land without providing compensation and later allotted 19 sites under the 50:50 scheme as compensation.

Krishna further claimed that MLA GTD influenced MUDA authorities and personally issued a cheque to Mahendra at his residence. Reacting to these allegations, the MLA dismissed the claims and challenged the authorities to conduct a probe.

Family issues clarification

Now, descendants of the original land owner, P. Nagendra and Shivalinga Swamy of Veerangere, have issued a press release refuting the allegations. They stated that 4.03 acres of land — comprising 2.22 acres in Survey No. 81/2 and 1.21 acres in Survey No. 81/1 — originally belonged to their grandfather Basavaiah, son of Lingappa. Ownership details were also reflected in the Right to Tenancy Certificate (RTC).

A partition suit (Case No. 696/2011) was filed by Basavalingappa, Basavaiah’s brother, which was later resolved through mutual agreement. As per the Court decree, Basavalingappa inherited the 2.22 acre land in Survey No. 81/2, which was subsequently registered in the names of six family members at the Sub-Registrar’s Office on Feb. 10, 2020. A joint khata was then issued for the land.

While MUDA had issued a preliminary acquisition notification under Section 4(1) for this land, the final notification was never issued. MUDA officials had noted this in their records and neither monetary compensation nor alternative sites were granted.

Denying political links

“As we were in debt, we sold the land to Mahendra, son of Channegowda, on July 27, 2020, following discussions led by our elder B. Shankar. All family members were involved in the sale, but we were unaware of any other matters related to the land from that day forward,” stated Nagendra and Shivalinga Swamy.

Addressing media reports and the complaint’s attached photographs, they categorically denied the allegations against MLA Devegowda and his son. “Neither MLA G.T. Devegowda nor his son G.D. Harish Gowda were involved in the sale of the land,” they asserted.

They further clarified that the photographs included in Krishna’s complaint were taken when they had invited GTD to their home for their granddaughter’s naming ceremony. “As he couldn’t attend in the morning, he visited in the evening, during which the photos were taken. These images are now being misused to frame baseless allegations,” they added.