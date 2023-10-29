Ekagrid seeks 200 acres to set up University in Mysuru

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ekagrid, a ground-breaking multidisciplinary Research University, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and focused on Science and Technology in the US, is seeking 200 acres of land from Karnataka Government to establish its campus in Mysuru or Bengaluru.

Its vision is to become an institution of global prominence, on par with renowned Universities like Stanford and Harvard, with the goal of ranking among world’s top 25 Universities by 2050.

Prof. Krishna Saraswat from Stanford and Shailendra Kumar, COO of Ekagrid, met M.B. Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, during his visit to the USA to discuss this initiative. Founded in 2018, Ekagrid University’s primary focus is on AI research and offering Ph.D programmes, according to an official statement.

The University’s core mission is to drive the growth of high-tech industries in India, tackle significant societal and industrial challenges, conduct ground-breaking research, generate new knowledge, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, enhance the skills of professionals and prepare the next generation of researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders. While Ekagrid plans to introduce postgraduate courses at a later stage, Prof. Saraswat informed the Minister about their immediate plans. During his 12-day tour of the US to attract investments to the State, Minister Patil and his team received assurances that Ekagrid University’s research endeavours would significantly contribute to the region’s development.

Ekagrid University has ambitious plans for advancing AI research in India. Pending the allocation of the requested land by the Karnataka Government, the University aims to launch undergraduate programmes in either Mysuru or Bengaluru.

Mysuru to gain immensely

Mysuru, which already hosts major IT giants such as Infosys and Wipro, stands to gain even greater cultural significance with the potential addition of Ekagrid’s campus. This development is expected to attract students from both India and abroad. Additionally, the construction of the proposed campus on 200 acres of land is anticipated to create numerous employment opportunities for local residents.

Securing required land in Bengaluru has proven to be challenging for Ekagrid Varsity due to existing agreements with various companies, including Foxconn, to establish their operations in city. These companies have already been granted necessary land.

As a result, identifying a large plot of land in Bengaluru could be a formidable task, even for the Government. Consequently, establishing an Ekagrid University campus in Mysuru appears to be a promising possibility, given the availability of ample land.

Mysuru is already well-equipped with an airport, excellent rail connectivity, including express and well-maintained train services ensuring convenient accessibility.

Given these favourable conditions and easy transportation access, Mysuru presents an attractive location for Ekagrid University to establish its campus.