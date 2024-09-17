Ekalavya impresses in Dasara rehearsal

September 17, 2024

Carries 300-kg weight; shows potential as future howdah elephant

Mysuru: As Dasara-2024 is fast approaching, the Forest Department has begun rehearsals for the Jumboo Savari, with howdah elephant Abhimanyu leading the elephants in a majestic march along the Raja Marga, from the Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

On Sunday, forest officials conducted a key rehearsal, placing around 300-kg of weight on Ekalavya, a 39-year-old elephant participating in the Dasara celebrations for the first time.

The elephants reached Bannimantap Parade Grounds in 1 hour and 10 minutes, boosting the officials’ confidence. While 58-year-old Abhimanyu will carry Golden Howdah during Vijayadashami procession on Oct. 12, the trial with Ekalavya yielded promising results.

Ekalavya, housed at Mathigodu Elephant Camp under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, was captured two years ago. Known for its calm temperament, Ekalavya has shown the potential to serve as the future Howdah elephant.

He has joined the ranks of Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Prashanth, Gopi, Mahendra and Bheema, all candidates to carry the Golden Howdah after Abhimanyu’s retirement in the coming years.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCF (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda noted that the rehearsal with Ekalavya carrying 300-kg was a success. The elephants reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Though the officials are focusing on getting Abhimanyu ready for the grand procession, they are ensuring the other elephants are prepared to step in if necessary. As part of the rehearsals, a wooden cradle (gaadi, namda) was secured to Ekalavya’s back, with sandbags placed on top. Despite traffic on the main road, Ekalavya remained calm and safely reached the destination.

DCF Dr. Prabhu Gowda, RFO Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman, assistants Ashok and Rangaraju were present during the rehearsal.