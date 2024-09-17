Rural BJP President accused of illegally acquiring MUDA site

September 17, 2024

Mysuru: The deeper the investigation, the more land scams within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are being uncovered.

L.R. Mahadevaswamy, the current Rural President of the BJP, has been accused of the scam by K.S. Shivaramu, President of the Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike, who presented documents to support his claims.

At a press conference held at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Shivaramu alleged that Mahadevaswamy acquired an illegal site that was registered under his wife Soumya M. Swamy’s name.

He claimed that a MUDA site currently valued at Rs. 7 crore was obtained for a fraction of its worth, leading to a substantial financial loss for MUDA. Shivaramu also challenged BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, questioning his moral authority to lead a padayatra (footmarch) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“In Eeranagere, a parcel of land was jointly registered in the names of 11 individuals, including Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rehman, Syeda Nasruth Afza and Bibi Ayesha. They acquired 1 acre and 3 guntas of land in Eeranagere Survey No. 85/2. On July 7, 2021, they applied to MUDA for alternative sites as MUDA had used their land without following proper acquisition procedures,” Shivaramu said.

“MUDA subsequently sanctioned a 15×24 metre plot in Saraswathipuram (West of Thonachikoppalu Fourth Stage) under site number 1311G in a 50:50 ratio. Four months later, the same land was purchased by Mahadevaswamy under his wife’s name. The family of Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rehman paid Rs. 5,35,200 to MUDA for the alternative site, and Mahadevaswamy bought it from them for Rs. 1.45 crore on Sept. 19, 2022, with the assistance of the then MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh. The actual value of the land is Rs. 7 crore,” Shivaramu stated.

“Mahadevaswamy is now constructing a grand bungalow on this land in Saraswathipuram. There is a pressing demand to immediately halt this construction and the Government must reclaim the site,” he insisted.

Mysuru BJP Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy responded, “I have not purchased any site illegally. The site was acquired by paying the Government-fixed amount. The allegations made by K.S. Shivaramu are completely untrue. If there are any doubts, I encourage him to pursue legal action.”