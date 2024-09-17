Matriarch Varalakshmi retired but still plays a crucial role
News

Matriarch Varalakshmi retired but still plays a crucial role

September 17, 2024

Mysuru: With a team of 14 elephants, led by Captain Abhimanyu, gearing up for this year’s Dasara festival from Oct. 3 to 12, the senior-most elephant Varalakshmi has been tasked with supervising and guiding her teammates.

While 21-year-old Rohit is the youngest of group, Varalakshmi, at 68, is the eldest. Although officially retired, forest officials have refrained from assigning her active duties. Instead, due to her seniority, Varalakshmi has been overseeing the younger  elephants at the camp.

Varalakshmi was brought from the Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp to Mysore Palace on Aug. 21 with the first batch of elephants. Besides a weight check, she has not been participating in the rehearsals or leaving the Palace premises.

At the camp, she monitors the other elephants under the guidance of mahout J.K. Ravi and Kavadi K.S. Lava. The Forest Department regularly appoints one of its senior female elephants to watch rest of the herd.

In previous years, senior elephants like Sarala, Vijaya, Kaveri, Durgaparameshwari and Varalakshmi were part of the Dasara Jumbo team. While some served as Kumki elephants, younger ones like Chaitra often took the second Kumki role. Now, Sarala, Vijaya and Kaveri, all in their 60s, are being cared for at their respective camps.

Sadly, Durgaparameshwari passed away last year due to illness. After assessing Varalakshmi’s health, the department brought her to Mysuru. Although she will not participate in Dasara procession, her role in overseeing other elephants is crucial for ensuring smooth conduct of Jumboo Savari.

Varalakshmi, the 68-year-old elephant, has been fully retired from participating in the Dasara procession. However, as the senior-most elephant, she remains part of the elephant team, tasked with controlling and managing the behaviour of other elephants. Varalakshmi, like the other Dasara jumbos, is being provided with a nutritious diet to maintain her health, said I.B. Prabhu Gowda, DCF (Wildlife).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching